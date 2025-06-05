SharkNinja Inc (NYSE:SN) At $88.44: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, SharkNinja Inc (NYSE:SN) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.44 trading at $0.53 or 0.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.41B. That most recent trading price of SN’s stock is at a discount of -39.08% from its 52-week high price of $123.00 and is indicating a premium of 31.59% from its 52-week low price of $60.50.

For SharkNinja Inc (SN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.15. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.79 in the current quarter.

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE:SN) trade information

SharkNinja Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.27% in past 5-day. SharkNinja Inc (NYSE:SN) showed a performance of 10.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 129 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 129 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 129. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.86% for stock’s current value.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.33% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.38B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.62B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.25B and 1.43B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.41%.

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE:SN)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at SN for having 6.99 million shares of worth $524.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.9939 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, which was holding about 5.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.9298 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $413.12 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.32 shares of worth $381.0 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $107.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.