SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Drops -22.22% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $0.97?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 14.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at $0.05 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $356.65M. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -160.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 79.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SES AI Corporation (SES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -55.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.00% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of 20.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.63 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.64% for stock’s current value.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.33M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.83M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -646.96% during past 5 years.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.46% institutions for SES AI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD is the top institutional holder at SES for having 34.68 million shares of worth $43.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.808 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, which was holding about 33.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3033 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.42 shares of worth $5.27 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.