Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) Currently -164.15% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) saw 6.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.0 or 0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $403.47M. That closing price of SENS’s stock is at a discount of -164.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 52.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.81% in past 5-day. Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) showed a performance of -20.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.24 million shares which calculate 13.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -466.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -466.04% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.24% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.01%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.96% institutions for Senseonics Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SENS for having 23.19 million shares of worth $9.25 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.7607 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.3495 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.64 shares of worth $8.37 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.24 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.