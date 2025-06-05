Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Adds 6.19 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.68 trading at $6.06 or 10.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.73B. That most recent trading price of SMG’s stock is at a discount of -45.18% from its 52-week high price of $93.90 and is indicating a premium of 29.48% from its 52-week low price of $45.61.

For Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s shares saw a change of -2.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.19% in past 5-day. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) showed a performance of 17.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 72. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.32% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.59%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at SMG for having 5.2 million shares of worth $338.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1579 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 4.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9846 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $295.06 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.81 shares of worth $116.05 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $89.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.