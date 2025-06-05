Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) Up Almost 14.51% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.74 trading at -$1.08 or -2.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.63B. That most recent trading price of SNDK’s stock is at a discount of -50.65% from its 52-week high price of $58.36 and is indicating a premium of 28.01% from its 52-week low price of $27.89.

Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) trade information

Sandisk Corp’s shares saw a change of 7.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.36% in past 5-day. Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) showed a performance of 14.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.88% for stock’s current value.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.99 shares of worth $270.91 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $143.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.