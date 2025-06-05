Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) Is Now 40.87% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) saw 5.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.10 trading at -$0.94 or -3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of SOC’s stock is at a discount of -51.52% from its 52-week high price of $35.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.87% from its 52-week low price of $13.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sable Offshore Corp (SOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) trade information

Sable Offshore Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.17% in past 5-day. Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) showed a performance of 16.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.86 million shares which calculate 8.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.17% for stock’s current value.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.90% institutions for Sable Offshore Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at SOC for having 9.02 million shares of worth $136.01 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.9999 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PILGRIM GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 8.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.2965 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.56 million.