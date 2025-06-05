Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) Has Recovered 84.39% So Far, But Another -15.2% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw 11.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.91 trading at $0.19 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.42B. That closing price of RKLB’s stock is at a discount of -23.89% from its 52-week high price of $33.34 and is indicating a premium of 84.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.69. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Rocket Lab Corp’s shares saw a change of 5.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.98% in past 5-day. Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) showed a performance of 19.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.65 million shares which calculate 4.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 31. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.2% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.01% during past 5 years.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.93% institutions for Rocket Lab Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VK SERVICES, LLC is the top institutional holder at RKLB for having 52.03 million shares of worth $249.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5278 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, which was holding about 40.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2435 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $195.55 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 31, 2024 , the former fund manager was holding 11.76 shares of worth $316.35 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.55 shares on Dec 31, 2024 , making its stake of worth around $256.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.

