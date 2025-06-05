Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) Adds 10.95 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 31.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.27 trading at $0.55 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.78B. That closing price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -0.62% from its 52-week high price of $72.72 and is indicating a premium of 80.66% from its 52-week low price of $13.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 45.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.95% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of 50.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.63 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 60.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 32.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.2% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.99%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.61% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 60.42 million shares of worth $1.37 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.8571 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, which was holding about 36.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.1094 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $822.28 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 24.26 shares of worth $1.75 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.2 billion in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.

