Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Could Experience 28.30% Growth

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 26.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.01 trading at -$0.36 or -2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.06B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -34.55% from its 52-week high price of $18.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.19% from its 52-week low price of $9.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.65. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.50% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of 3.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 161.39 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -16.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 14.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.35% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.18% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.72%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.85% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AMAZON COM INC is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.8206 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 75.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5032 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.68 shares of worth $373.72 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $294.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.