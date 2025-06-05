Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Could Experience 28.30% Growth

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 26.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.01 trading at -$0.36 or -2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.06B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -34.55% from its 52-week high price of $18.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.19% from its 52-week low price of $9.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.65. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.50% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of 3.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 161.39 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a fall of -16.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 14.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.35% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.18% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.72%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.85% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AMAZON COM INC is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.8206 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 75.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5032 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.68 shares of worth $373.72 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $294.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.