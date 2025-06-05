Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Could Really Rise To 20 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 38.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.50 trading at $0.47 or 5.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.39B. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -67.05% from its 52-week high price of $15.87 and is indicating a premium of 34.84% from its 52-week low price of $6.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.37% in past 5-day. Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of 20.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 84.86 million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -110.53% for stock’s current value.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.75% institutions for Riot Platforms Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RIOT for having 29.54 million shares of worth $269.95 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1612 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 21.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1163 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.31 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.74 shares of worth $92.55 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $78.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.