Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) Has Seen A Fall Of -56.64% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$0.02 or -2.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $152.23M. That most recent trading price of REI’s stock is at a discount of -178.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.06 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.72.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) trade information

Ring Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) showed a performance of -14.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -237.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -237.84% for stock’s current value.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.93% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 79.9M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 83.8M in the next quarter. Company posted 99.14M and 89.24M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.28% during past 5 years.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI)’s Major holders

WARBURG PINCUS LLC is the top institutional holder at REI for having 46.12 million shares of worth $77.94 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 23.296 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4799 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.99 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.21 shares of worth $3.84 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.67 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.

