Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Boosted 2.56% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) saw 13.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at $0.16 or 11.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $188.92M. That closing price of REKR’s stock is at a discount of -66.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 61.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Rekor Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.35% in past 5-day. Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) showed a performance of 77.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.81 million shares which calculate 5.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.5% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.66% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.97%.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.13% institutions for Rekor Systems Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC is the top institutional holder at REKR for having 10.04 million shares of worth $15.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.8182 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1383 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.76 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.45 shares of worth $3.92 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.