Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Has Already Recovered 89.64%, But Another -2.37% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.01 trading at $0.06 or 0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $554.56M. That most recent trading price of RGLS’s stock is at a discount of -2.37% from its 52-week high price of $8.20 and is indicating a premium of 89.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.83.

For Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 406.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.88% in past 5-day. Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) showed a performance of 2.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.61% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.89%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. is the top institutional holder at RGLS for having 12.85 million shares of worth $22.94 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.9374 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 6.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6952 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.16 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.88 shares of worth $63.17 million or 11.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.42 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $59.45 million in the company or a holder of 10.71% of company’s stock.