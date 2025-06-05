Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.38?

In last trading session, Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.09 or 27.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.65M. That closing price of RLYB’s stock is at a discount of -355.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.73 and is indicating a premium of 42.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 112.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rallybio Corp (RLYB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.25 in the current quarter.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Rallybio Corp’s shares saw a change of -60.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.57% in past 5-day. Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) showed a performance of 17.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 4.4 days to cover the short interests.

Rallybio Corp (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -68.55% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted 299k and 299k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.41% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.24%.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.86% institutions for Rallybio Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is the top institutional holder at RLYB for having 4.19 million shares of worth $5.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.288 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JOHNSON & JOHNSON, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9184 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.87 million.