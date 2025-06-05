Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Jumps 14.56 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.15 or 14.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $280.12M. That closing price of RXT’s stock is at a discount of -188.98% from its 52-week high price of $3.41 and is indicating a premium of 15.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 943.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Rackspace Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.36% in past 5-day. Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) showed a performance of -15.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 million shares which calculate 7.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.54% for stock’s current value.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 658.86M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 666.92M in the next quarter. Company posted 684.9M and 675.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.09% during past 5 years.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.51% institutions for Rackspace Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at RXT for having 129.61 million shares of worth $386.23 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 57.7323 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, which was holding about 7.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4965 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.39 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.15 shares of worth $2.54 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.