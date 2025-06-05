QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Up Almost 12.24% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.08 trading at $0.79 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.10B. That closing price of QDEL’s stock is at a discount of -59.11% from its 52-week high price of $49.45 and is indicating a premium of 23.52% from its 52-week low price of $23.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

QuidelOrtho Corporation’s shares saw a change of -30.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.96% in past 5-day. QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) showed a performance of 12.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.23 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 110 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 125. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.88% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.80%.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.19% institutions for QuidelOrtho Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. CARLYLE GROUP INC. is the top institutional holder at QDEL for having 11.52 million shares of worth $382.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.1695 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 9.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.1502 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.42 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.0 shares of worth $124.21 million or 5.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.26 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $101.32 million in the company or a holder of 4.82% of company’s stock.