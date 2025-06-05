QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) Could Shrink By -18.11% Or More

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw 10.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.16 or 3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -124.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.52 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QuantumScape Corp (QS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.18 in the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corp’s shares saw a change of -18.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.62% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of 9.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.38 million shares which calculate 6.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.88% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.46% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.41%.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.87% institutions for QuantumScape Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at QS for having 31.21 million shares of worth $153.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.2268 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.135 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.31 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.05 shares of worth $51.22 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.42 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $40.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.