PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Dropped -3.12% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.93 trading at $0.07 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.78B. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -56.9% from its 52-week high price of $15.58 and is indicating a premium of 54.68% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of 48.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.39 million shares which calculate 17.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 39.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.58% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -514.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.38%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.49% institutions for PureCycle Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC is the top institutional holder at PCT for having 29.19 million shares of worth $172.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.7261 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9294 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.31 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.81 shares of worth $47.75 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.