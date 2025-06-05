PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) Shares Surges 3.81% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.13 or 5.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.57M. That closing price of PSQH’s stock is at a discount of -217.14% from its 52-week high price of $7.77 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 908.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) trade information

PSQ Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.81% in past 5-day. PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH) showed a performance of 39.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE:PSQH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.58% institutions for PSQ Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSQH for having 1.25 million shares of worth $4.7 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.9742 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., which was holding about 0.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2459 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.66 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 599.55 shares of worth $1.47 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 441.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.