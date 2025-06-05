Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Jumps 1.04 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.88 trading at $0.05 or 1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.67M. That closing price of PRTA’s stock is at a discount of -420.9% from its 52-week high price of $25.42 and is indicating a premium of 11.48% from its 52-week low price of $4.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Prothena Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of -64.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.09% in past 5-day. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) showed a performance of -39.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.95 million shares which calculate 5.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 98. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -391.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -391.8% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.15% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -15.31%.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.22% institutions for Prothena Corporation plc that are currently holding shares of the company. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTA for having 11.58 million shares of worth $239.1 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 21.5453 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 8.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.0012 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.48 million.