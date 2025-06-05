ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) 7.88% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.80 trading at -$0.4 or -4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That closing price of ACDC’s stock is at a discount of -21.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.49 and is indicating a premium of 50.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 850.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.21 in the current quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

ProFrac Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.88% in past 5-day. ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) showed a performance of 67.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.63 million shares which calculate 4.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -15.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.67% for stock’s current value.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.62% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 520.77M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 523.43M in the next quarter. Company posted 579.4M and 575.3M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.19%.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 90.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.82% institutions for ProFrac Holding Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ACDC for having 3.33 million shares of worth $24.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.0801 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.93 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2028 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.28 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EA Series Trust-EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 734.89 shares of worth $5.73 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 594.68 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.