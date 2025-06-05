Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) Climbs 77.00% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.31?

In last trading session, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw 4.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.02 or 6.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.66M. That closing price of PCSA’s stock is at a discount of -900.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 51.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) trade information

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) showed a performance of 24.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2803.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2803.23% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.13%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.44% institutions for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.24 shares of worth $8994.0 or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7515.0 in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.