Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Has Fallen -1.06% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $112.72 trading at $0.24 or 0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.93B. That most recent trading price of PSX’s stock is at a discount of -33.18% from its 52-week high price of $150.12 and is indicating a premium of 19.26% from its 52-week low price of $91.01.

For Phillips 66 (PSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.83 in the current quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Phillips 66’s shares saw a change of -1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.71% in past 5-day. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) showed a performance of 6.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 132 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 115 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.02% for stock’s current value.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.17% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 32.11B for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 31.75B in the next quarter. Company posted 38.91B and 36.16B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.91% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.02%.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PSX for having 40.98 million shares of worth $5.78 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6905 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 30.84 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2934 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.35 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.89 shares of worth $1.45 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.29 billion in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.