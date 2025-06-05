Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) Down Almost -2.01% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) saw 24.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.39 trading at $0.04 or 0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.98B. That closing price of PFE’s stock is at a discount of -34.84% from its 52-week high price of $31.54 and is indicating a premium of 10.56% from its 52-week low price of $20.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pfizer Inc (PFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) showed a performance of -2.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 107.38 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.61% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.25% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.27%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.27%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.70 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.54%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.60% institutions for Pfizer Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PFE for having 511.4 million shares of worth $14.31 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0258 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 424.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4899 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.87 billion.