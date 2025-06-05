Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) Drops -23.94% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $11.11?

In last trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw 23.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.11 trading at -$0.38 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.34B. That closing price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -36.36% from its 52-week high price of $15.15 and is indicating a premium of 2.52% from its 52-week low price of $10.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s shares saw a change of -12.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.53% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of 1.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.49 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15.3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.01% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 439.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 77.56%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.51%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 21.1%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.70% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG PARTNERS LLC is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 212.12 million shares of worth $3.07 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.6446 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 41.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.323 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $603.56 million.