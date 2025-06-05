Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops -26.79% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at $0.06 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.80M. That closing price of PNBK’s stock is at a discount of -507.32% from its 52-week high price of $7.47 and is indicating a premium of 19.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PNBK) trade information

Patriot National Bancorp Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.79% in past 5-day. Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PNBK) showed a performance of -58.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -69.43% during past 5 years.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.04% institutions for Patriot National Bancorp Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. is the top institutional holder at PNBK for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7829 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2877 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.47 million.