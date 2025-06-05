Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN) Rises 23.20%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN) saw 6.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.92 trading at $1.68 or 23.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $318.57M. That closing price of PDYN’s stock is at a discount of -67.6% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 84.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN) trade information

Palladyne AI Corp’s shares saw a change of -27.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.93% in past 5-day. Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN) showed a performance of 47.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.09% during past 5 years.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.37% institutions for Palladyne AI Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PDYN for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.3262 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DELTA AIR LINES, INC., which was holding about 0.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4178 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.6 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Funds V-BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 927.71 shares of worth $8.28 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 640.21 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.