Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) Climbs 42.24% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $130.01 Price?

In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) saw 96.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $130.01 trading at -$3.16 or -2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $306.81B. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -4.05% from its 52-week high price of $135.28 and is indicating a premium of 83.82% from its 52-week low price of $21.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 90.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 104.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 71.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.05% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) showed a performance of 5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.84 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 102.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.85% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.10%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.76% institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 201.59 million shares of worth $5.11 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0335 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 119.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3664 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.03 billion.