Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 26

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.76 trading at $0.61 or 3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.34B. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -8.11% from its 52-week high price of $19.20 and is indicating a premium of 53.83% from its 52-week low price of $8.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.57 in the current quarter.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of 91.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.86% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of 52.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.09 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.4% for stock’s current value.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 299.07M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 308.34M in the next quarter. Company posted 250.34M and 257.23M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.85% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. VIOLA VENTURES V.C. MANAGEMENT 4 LTD. is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 8.18 million shares of worth $104.32 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.3923 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 3.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6503 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.58 million.