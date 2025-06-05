Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE:OMI) Currently -134.56% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE:OMI) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.58 trading at $0.92 or 13.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $580.73M. That most recent trading price of OMI’s stock is at a discount of -134.56% from its 52-week high price of $17.78 and is indicating a premium of 19.92% from its 52-week low price of $6.07.

For Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Owens & Minor, Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.62% in past 5-day. Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE:OMI) showed a performance of -1.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -84.7% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.38%.

Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at OMI for having 11.6 million shares of worth $156.61 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.1193 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 11.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.954 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.9 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.53 shares of worth $41.79 million or 7.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.47 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $33.76 million in the company or a holder of 5.78% of company’s stock.