Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST) Is Up 75.28% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST) saw 2.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.97 trading at $0.59 or 4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $751.52M. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -20.83% from its 52-week high price of $16.88 and is indicating a premium of 58.2% from its 52-week low price of $5.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster Inc (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.00% in past 5-day. Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST) showed a performance of 75.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.84 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 16. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.53% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.80% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.92%.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.52% institutions for Ouster Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at OUST for having 3.03 million shares of worth $29.76 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.768 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.065 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.67 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.45 shares of worth $20.24 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $17.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.