Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Shares Rebounded 24.54% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw 31.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.94 trading at -$0.05 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.53B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -35.26% from its 52-week high price of $16.15 and is indicating a premium of 24.54% from its 52-week low price of $9.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.13 in the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 15.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.13% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of -4.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 111.05 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 41.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.37% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.27% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.78B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.88B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.85B and 2.94B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.78%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.04% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. SC US (TTGP), LTD. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 251.3 million shares of worth $3.24 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2484 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 217.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5424 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.8 billion.