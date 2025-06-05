NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Achieved Almost 35.05% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw 3.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $156.97 trading at -$4.07 or -2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.69B. That closing price of NRG’s stock is at a discount of -3.41% from its 52-week high price of $162.33 and is indicating a premium of 58.52% from its 52-week low price of $65.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NRG Energy Inc (NRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.39 in the current quarter.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) trade information

NRG Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of 73.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.58% in past 5-day. NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) showed a performance of 35.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 167 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 167 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 167. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.39% for stock’s current value.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.25% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.79B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 8.21B in the next quarter. Company posted 6.66B and 7.22B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.43% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.14%.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.70 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.02%.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.74% institutions for NRG Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NRG for having 27.36 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.1546 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 19.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3039 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.51 billion.