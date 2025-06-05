Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)

In last trading session, Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at -$0.11 or -4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.54M. That closing price of XELB’s stock is at a discount of -267.53% from its 52-week high price of $8.49 and is indicating a premium of 12.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xcel Brands Inc (XELB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.19 in the current quarter.

Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Xcel Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -55.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.24% in past 5-day. Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) showed a performance of -12.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59446.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Xcel Brands Inc (XELB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.05% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.11M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.39M in the next quarter. Company posted 2.95M and 1.91M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.20% during past 5 years.

Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.23% institutions for Xcel Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at XELB for having 2.24 million shares of worth $1.32 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5465 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., which was holding about 0.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.2745 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Funds Inc-Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 42.5 shares of worth $98174.0 or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $61321.0 in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.