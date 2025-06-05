Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

In last trading session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.02 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $260.07M. That closing price of SLDP’s stock is at a discount of -86.21% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 53.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Solid Power Inc (SLDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.14 in the current quarter.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.89% in past 5-day. Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) showed a performance of 28.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.87 million shares which calculate 13.45 days to cover the short interests.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.28% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5M in the next quarter. Company posted 5.08M and 4.65M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.17% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.79%.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.55% institutions for Solid Power Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SLDP for having 10.43 million shares of worth $17.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.8706 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 7.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.1378 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.12 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.25 shares of worth $6.16 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.