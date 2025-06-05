Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE:SA)

In recent trading session, Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE:SA) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.31 trading at $0.95 or 7.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That most recent trading price of SA’s stock is at a discount of -43.61% from its 52-week high price of $20.55 and is indicating a premium of 34.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.40.

Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE:SA) trade information

Seabridge Gold, Inc’s shares saw a change of 25.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.30% in past 5-day. Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE:SA) showed a performance of 10.16% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.87% during past 5 years.

Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ is the top institutional holder at SA for having 4.52 million shares of worth $60.23 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1394 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 3.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.2287 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.9 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE FUND II-KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.2 shares of worth $45.29 million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.78 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $39.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.