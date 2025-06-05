Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)

In last trading session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw 4.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.0 or 0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.13M. That closing price of SHOT’s stock is at a discount of -580.77% from its 52-week high price of $1.77 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Safety Shot Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.65% in past 5-day. Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) showed a performance of -49.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.22% during past 5 years.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.94% institutions for Safety Shot Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 449.21 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 282.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $73494.0 in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.