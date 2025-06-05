Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)

In last trading session, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) saw 2.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.1 or 12.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.44M. That closing price of OMEX’s stock is at a discount of -532.95% from its 52-week high price of $5.57 and is indicating a premium of 69.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) trade information

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) showed a performance of -28.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.66% institutions for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at OMEX for having 3.03 million shares of worth $14.79 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.7929 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, which was holding about 1.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.6182 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.62 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 247.7 shares of worth $0.22 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 172.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.