Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

In last trading session, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw 164.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $141.92 trading at $0.7 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3462.85B. That closing price of NVDA’s stock is at a discount of -7.9% from its 52-week high price of $153.13 and is indicating a premium of 38.97% from its 52-week low price of $86.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 244.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 277.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.37. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 47 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

NVIDIA Corp’s shares saw a change of 5.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.27% in past 5-day. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) showed a performance of 24.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 243.99 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 175 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 190. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.69% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 91.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.75%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.03%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.07%.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.49% institutions for NVIDIA Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NVDA for having 2.14 billion shares of worth $264.97 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7264 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 1.84 billion shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4834 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.22 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 732.33 shares of worth $103.93 billion or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 680.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $96.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.