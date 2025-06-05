Now Is The Time To Build A Position In nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

In last trading session, nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.30 trading at $0.94 or 5.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $855.30M. That closing price of LASR’s stock is at a premium of 5.38% from its 52-week high price of $16.37 and is indicating a premium of 64.16% from its 52-week low price of $6.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For nLIGHT Inc (LASR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.09 in the current quarter.

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) trade information

nLIGHT Inc’s shares saw a change of 64.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.68% in past 5-day. nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) showed a performance of 107.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.

nLIGHT Inc (LASR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.96% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 55.24M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 56.22M in the next quarter. Company posted 50.51M and 56.13M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.60% during past 5 years.

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.04% institutions for nLIGHT Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LASR for having 5.15 million shares of worth $56.24 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7969 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 3.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4732 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.93 million.