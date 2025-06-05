Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB)

In recent trading session, NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.87 trading at $0.18 or 6.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $159.89M. That most recent trading price of NB’s stock is at a discount of -44.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.15 and is indicating a premium of 55.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.27.

For NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB) trade information

NioCorp Developments Ltd’s shares saw a change of 85.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.33% in past 5-day. NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB) showed a performance of 14.80% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.63%.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NB for having 0.94 million shares of worth $1.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.7274 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., which was holding about 0.31 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.9163 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.54 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.04 shares of worth $2.77 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.6 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.