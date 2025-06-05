Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK)

In recent trading session, Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.94 trading at -$1.71 or -3.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.94B. That most recent trading price of KNTK’s stock is at a discount of -53.85% from its 52-week high price of $67.60 and is indicating a premium of 13.86% from its 52-week low price of $37.85.

For Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.93. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK) trade information

Kinetik Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.79% in past 5-day. Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK) showed a performance of 8.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.24% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.21%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK)’s Major holders

BLACKSTONE INC. is the top institutional holder at KNTK for having 11.92 million shares of worth $493.89 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.9328 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5286 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.77 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.24 shares of worth $54.52 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 970.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $42.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.

