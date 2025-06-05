Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)

In recent trading session, Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at $0.46 or 11.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.57M. That most recent trading price of JTAI’s stock is at a discount of -3575.5% from its 52-week high price of $166.50 and is indicating a premium of 49.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.30.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Jet.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.34% in past 5-day. Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s Major holders

STATE STREET CORP is the top institutional holder at JTAI for having 76900.0 shares of worth $26000.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4353 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 42979.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2433 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14531.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 14.31 shares of worth $63768.0 or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.15 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $31844.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.