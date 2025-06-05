Now Is The Time To Build A Position In IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP)

In last trading session, IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.0 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.22M. That closing price of ITP’s stock is at a discount of -463.16% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) trade information

IT Tech Packaging Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) showed a performance of -25.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.25% institutions for IT Tech Packaging Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

