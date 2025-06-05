Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT)

In recent trading session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw 17.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at -$2.22 or -67.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.56M. That most recent trading price of HSDT’s stock is at a discount of -2185.71% from its 52-week high price of $24.00 and is indicating a discount of -185.71% from its 52-week low price of $3.00.

For Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -89.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -70.11% in past 5-day. Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) showed a performance of -76.05% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.29% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.92 shares of worth $1958.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 414.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $422.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.