Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

In last trading session, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.08 or 5.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $433.43M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -125.49% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 33.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Erasca Inc (ERAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Erasca Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.09% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of 5.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.99 million shares which calculate 15.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.08% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.86% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.09%.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.49% institutions for Erasca Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VR ADVISER, LLC is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 16.22 million shares of worth $38.27 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4452 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 16.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4452 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.27 million.