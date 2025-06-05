Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

In last trading session, ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) saw 2.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.11 or 6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $635.34M. That closing price of ECX’s stock is at a discount of -91.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 55.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

ECARX Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.59% in past 5-day. ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) showed a performance of 19.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.79 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.03% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 223.92M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 260.68M in the next quarter. Company posted 173M and 203.1M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -562.29% during past 5 years.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.01% institutions for ECARX Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP is the top institutional holder at ECX for having 5.07 million shares of worth $10.44 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.5001 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LEO WEALTH, LLC, which was holding about 2.82 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8331 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.8 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 270.6 shares of worth $0.46 million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 170.91 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.