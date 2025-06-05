Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE:RDY)

In recent trading session, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE:RDY) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.52 trading at $0.77 or 5.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.93B. That most recent trading price of RDY’s stock is at a discount of -8.83% from its 52-week high price of $16.89 and is indicating a premium of 21.01% from its 52-week low price of $12.26.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE:RDY) trade information

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.22% in past 5-day. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE:RDY) showed a performance of 14.88% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.33% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.78%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE:RDY)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at RDY for having 2.03 million shares of worth $154.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.0857 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., which was holding about 2.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2406 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.65 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and VANGUARD WHITEHALL FUNDS-Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.97 shares of worth $30.52 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.

