Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX)

In recent trading session, Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.61 trading at -$0.5 or -4.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $389.15M. That most recent trading price of CCIX’s stock is at a discount of -9.9% from its 52-week high price of $11.66 and is indicating a premium of 5.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.99.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) trade information

Churchill Capital Corp IX’s shares saw a change of 3.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) showed a performance of -3.72% in past 30-days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX)’s Major holders

FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at CCIX for having 2.87 million shares of worth $28.8 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4048 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, which was holding about 1.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3492 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.03 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund-The Merger Fund and Listed Funds Trust-Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 203.88 shares of worth $2.16 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66.06 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.