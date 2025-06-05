Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw 186.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.26 trading at $0.47 or 12.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -143.19% from its 52-week high price of $10.36 and is indicating a premium of 72.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 121.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.90% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of 32.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.2 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a fall of -42.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.58% for stock’s current value.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.14% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 41.18M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 44.63M in the next quarter. Company posted 39.78M and 41.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -552.03% during past 5 years.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.47% institutions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BBAI for having 6.54 million shares of worth $9.87 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.6537 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2652 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.71 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.54 shares of worth $15.1 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.