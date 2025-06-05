Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw 186.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.26 trading at $0.47 or 12.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -143.19% from its 52-week high price of $10.36 and is indicating a premium of 72.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 121.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.90% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of 32.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.2 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a fall of -42.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.58% for stock’s current value.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.14% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 41.18M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 44.63M in the next quarter. Company posted 39.78M and 41.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -552.03% during past 5 years.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.47% institutions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BBAI for having 6.54 million shares of worth $9.87 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.6537 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2652 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.71 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.54 shares of worth $15.1 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.